The NBA’s Saturday night slate will feature one of the most highly-anticipated matchups in the league as Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics in a rematch of last year’s unforgettable Finals. It will be the first time these two teams face off again after going toe-to-toe in the Finals last season.

Amid all the intriguing storylines, however, the Warriors have decided to honor Celtics icon Bill Russell with an epic gesture before the game. Golden State will be raising Russell’s No. 6 jersey to the rafters of the Chase Center before tip-off:

“His number is being retired around the NBA, but the significance here is that Bill was from Oakland, played high school ball there, and played at USF. He made such an impact on the Bay Area that it feels more special here than it would in any other city, other than Boston,” the Warriors said in a statement.

Bill Russell, who passed away at the age of 88 in July, played his entire career with the Celtics. However, there’s no denying that his legacy extends far beyond the city of Boston. As a matter of fact, it has transcended the realm of basketball as well.

You have to credit the Warriors for their classy gesture here as they prove just how much love and admiration they have for the Hall of Fame big man. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr had nothing but high praise for Russell and what he has left behind:

“We’re very proud of the legacy that Bill Russell left here in the Bay and across the NBA,” Kerr said.

This pre-game ceremony should only work to motivate Jayson Tatum and the Celtics even more. They’re out for some revenge against the Warriors, and there would be no better way for them to honor the late, great Bill Russell than by beating the defending champs on their own home floor.