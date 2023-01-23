It’s a big night for the Bay Area, as the San Francisco 49ers clinched another spot in the NFC Championship game against the Dallas Cowboys. They held on to win in the final moments of the game. There might be some fans that would be interested in heading back to Oracle Arena to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately… this was not possible, as the league denied the Dubs a chance to move back the tip off time, per The Mercury News.

“The Warriors requested to push back their start time until after the 49ers game, but the request was denied, league sources told this news organization. In order for a request to be approved, the league, the Nets and the networks broadcasting the telecast — NBC Sports Bay Area, YES Network and NBA TV, in this case — would need to sign off.”

The Warriors-Nets matchup is certainly one that most fans would want to tune in, either in person or on their screens. Both teams are some of the most talented rosters in the NBA, with the Nets actually leading the East. Kevin Durant isn’t playing for Brooklyn yet, but this still is one of the matchups that many fans are looking forward to watching. It’s no surprise that the Dubs tried to get this game moved.

Unfortunately, there were just way too many moving parts for this game to be moved logically. Still, Bay Area fans can rejoice in the fact that they broke the hearts of Cowboys fans everywhere once again.