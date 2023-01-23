George Kittle is considered one of the best tight ends in the game right now, second only to Travis Kelce. The San Francisco 49ers star’s versatile skillset makes him one of the most important players on the offense. It’s not surprising, then, that Kittle came up with a ridiculously clutch catch during their Divisional Round match against the Dallas Cowboys.

The concentration from George Kittle to control that ball while he was still in motion to make that catch was insane. The catch left 49ers fans on Twitter in awe of their star tight end. Take a look at some of the reactions from the Twitter space.

George Kittle’s best career catch and that’s saying a lot — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 23, 2023

Kittle and purdy pic.twitter.com/ban8JzaonF — Mbappe stan (@OJSIMPS0NBURNER) January 23, 2023

GEORGETH KITTLE THE FIRST — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2023

As of the time of writing, George Kittle and the 49ers are on the brink of returning to the NFC Championship Game for the second season in a row. The last time they did so, they knocked out this same Cowboys team to make it to the Divisional Round. Now, they’re set to break their long-time rival’s hearts once more.

The 49ers are one of the biggest surprises this year, just because of the injury luck they had at quarterback. This was supposed to be Trey Lance’s first full season as a starter. However, the sophomore suffered a season-ending injury less than a month into the season. Then, veteran backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffered his own injury that knocked him out for the year. Yet, here they are, with Brock Purdy having one of the most insane runs as a seventh-round QB.

After years of being the bridesmaid, can the 49ers conquer their demons and finally get another chance at a Super Bowl title?