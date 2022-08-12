Whether you like it or not, Draymond Green is the face of the “New Media” movement in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors star has been actively pushing this initiative and he’s become quite an authority on the matter at this point.

Speaking on his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, the former Defensive Player of the Year recently revealed why he firmly believes that Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards should follow in his footsteps in terms of entering the world of New Media:

“Anthony Edwards,” Green responded when asked who he wants to see launch a New Media career. “Because he has irrational confidence. He says whatever the hell comes to his mind. Which I can appreciate. He’s funny, charismatic, and did you see Hustle? He got it. He just got it. Some people just got IT. He got it.”

If you have seen Adam Sandler’s Netflix hit film Hustle then you know what Draymond Green is talking about here. Edwards slayed his role as the antagonist in the movie, and as Dray claims, it does seem like this young man has IT in him.

Could an Anthony Edwards podcast be on the horizon? I’m pretty sure more than a few folks out there would be willing to give that show a listen.

At this point, however, it is clear that the Timberwolves youngster has his eyes firmly set on becoming the best version of himself on the basketball court. Based on what we’ve seen from him in the offseason, it looks like Anthony Edwards could be taking a huge leap in his third year in the NBA. The New Media career can wait.