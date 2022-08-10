Anthony Edwards has been putting in the work this offseason to make sure that he’s ready to make a huge impact on the NBA in 2022-23. A testament to this fact is how the Minnesota Timberwolves star recently went on full Stephen Curry mode in a workout session.

It’s hard to argue about the notion that Ant looking this accurate from beyond the arc is a terrifying sight for the rest of the league (h/t Cans Hoopus on Twitter):

This kid just turned 21 a few days ago… Look out.

pic.twitter.com/vW357UFIIa — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) August 10, 2022

In case you missed it, Edwards drained 18 straight triples in this clip. It doesn’t look like it’s edited or anything, which just goes to show how much of a 3-point marksman the 21-year-old truly is.

In his rookie year, the former Georgia standout averaged 2.4 triples per game on 32.9 percent shooting. Edwards upped his game last season, draining 3.0 triples per contest on a 35.7-percent clip. This went along with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals in 34.3 minutes per game.

Based on what we’ve been seeing from him in the offseason, it sure looks like Edwards is going to further elevate his game in Year 3. There was no sophomore slump for this young man, and it appears that he’s going to take yet another leap this coming season.

There’s a lot to be excited about for the Timberwolves with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert now in the mix. However, it could be Edwards who takes this team to the next level if he’s able to take the next step.

Watch out for the Wolves. They’re coming.