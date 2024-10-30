The Golden State Warriors are off to a 2-1 start in the NBA season, but apparently Charles Barkley doesn't think too much of it. Barkley, who's always one for his audacious takes on the air, didn't hold back when discussing the Warriors on Tuesday.

On NBA TNT Tipoff, Barkley made a clear statement as the show was heading to a commercial.

“Yo man, Golden State [Warriors] stinks, Barkley said.”

Barkley also gave his opinion to Dwyane Wade's statue that was unveiled on Monday, and the Hall of Fame forward partook in the online roasting that surrounded the peculiar finished product of the statue.

“It's a great honor but they gotta take that thing down,” Barkley said, via Ryan Phillips of SI.com.

It's certainly been an entertaining Tuesday night of NBA action for Barkley, as he continues to fire off his priceless lines on all of the latest topics. The Warriors meet up against the New Orleans Pelicans at 10 PM ET, so it'll be interesting to see how they fare against one of the toughest rosters in the Western Conference.

Charles Barkley's Warriors gripe justified

The Warriors have gone through a rough patch as a franchise in the last couple of years. While they did win the NBA Finals in 2021-22 season, they have found it difficult to find enough quality talent to help out Stephen Curry.