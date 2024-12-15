On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks. Stephen Curry is on the injury report for this matchup, currently listed as questionable with right cervical facet inflammation. Joining Curry on the Warriors' injury report is Andrew Wiggins, who is also questionable with right adductor tightness. Here's everything we know about Stephen Curry's injury and his playing status vs the Mavericks.

Stephen Curry injury status vs Mavericks

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Stephen Curry will be able to give it a go vs the Mavericks on Sunday at home. Curry has been in and out of the lineup in recent weeks for the Warriors, most recently playing in their NBA Cup knockout round loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday evening. The Warriors' loss in that game set up their matchup with the Mavericks, who were defeated by the Oklahoma City Thunder the prior evening.

Meanwhile, Wiggins has also missed time for the Warriors recently, which was a shame considering that he's gotten off to arguably the best start of his career this year.

For Dallas, both Jaden Hardy and Naji Marshall will miss the contest with the Warriors, while neither Kyrie Irving nor Luka Doncic were listed on the injury report at all.

The Warriors made strides to shake up their roster on Saturday, trading injured guard De'Anthony Melton and draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets for point guard Dennis Schroder. While Schroder is expected to make a big impact in the Bay Area, he won't be available to play for the game against the Mavericks as the trade still has yet to be finalized.

In any case, the Mavericks and Warriors are slated to tip things off at 8:30 PM ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco.