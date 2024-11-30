As the Golden State Warriors face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, there is still one major injury that everybody is waiting to see the final status, and that is superstar Stephen Curry. While Curry's injury had some uncertainty before, here is everything we know about the Golden State guard's injury.

Looking at the 5:30 p.m. (EST) injury report, Curry is listed as “questionable” with “Bilateral Knee; Patellofemoral Pain” as he has only missed the team's last game, which was a 105-104 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry's injury status vs. Suns

As Warriors head coach Steve Kerr deals with lineup changes when Curry is out of the lineup, the expectation seems to be that the star point guard will suit up against the Suns. Take Kerr's words as when speaking to the media on Wednesday, he would say that he expects Curry to be ready against Phoenix and hopes the time off would be enough.

“But he's been banged up the last week, his knees have been bothering him,” Kerr said last Wednesday. “So you know, this wasn't a surprise, but I talked to Rick this morning, he called me and made this recommendation, and I agreed with him, and hopefully, this gives Steph [Curry] the timing he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip. And so obviously, everybody's got to step up and fill in, and we'll mix and match the lineups a little bit and see what we can do. I'm excited for the opportunity for a lot of our guys.”

Warriors' Steve Kerr on the playing time for Stephen Curry

So far this season, Curry has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc. Kerr would also talk about the playing time for Curry as he averages 29.7 minutes per game, which is a career low as he is 36 years old.

“I think he's at 29, so minute total is good, but at 36, you're just going to have more aches and pains,” Kerr said. “And, you know, fortunately, the MRI that he had yesterday was negative, but he needs time to clear the tendonitis that's in his knees right now, and hopefully, the next couple of days will do that.”

At any rate, the Warriors are currently 12-6, which puts them third in the Western Conference before they take on a former Golden State player in, Kevin Durant, now with the Suns. Barring a setback, fans should be seeing Curry once again in the fold for the Bay Area team.