The Golden State Warriors will be without star guard Stephen Curry for their Thanksgiving-eve matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This is the fourth game Curry has missed this season, but it shouldn’t be anything for Warriors fans to worry about. Prior to the team’s game against the Thunder, head coach Steve Kerr mentioned that they’re expecting Stephen Curry to be off the injury report in time for the Warriors’ Saturday game against the Phoenix Suns, as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“He’s been banged up the last week, his knees have been bothering him,” Kerr said. “Hopefully this gives Steph the time he needs the next couple of days to get ready for our road trip. . .At 36, you’re just going to have more aches and pains. Fortunately the MRI that he had yesterday was negative. But he needs some time to clear the tendinitis that’s in his knees right now. Hopefully the next couple of days will do that.”

That’s certainly good news for Warriors’ fans in that Stephen Curry’s appearance on the team’s injury report doesn’t appear to be anything serious.

The Warriors have gotten off to a strong start to the 2024-25 season at 12-5. That puts them behind in second in the Western Conference standings behind only the Oklahoma City Thunder at 13-4.

At age 36, Curry remains one of the top players in the NBA. Part of his strong start to the year could be because the Warriors and Steve Kerr are keeping his minutes relatively low. He’s playing around 29 minutes per game, the lowest he’s played in the past five seasons.

The 16-year veteran is on pace for his 11th All-Star appearance and fifth consecutive.

He’s been averaging 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 95.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The Warriors are looking to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason last year when they fell to the Sacramento Kings in the opening round of the play-in.