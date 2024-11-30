The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns will go head-to-head on Saturday night in what projects to be a competitive affair. Will Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins play for the Warriors, though?

Curry and Wiggins are among the Warriors listed on the NBA injury report. Curry is dealing with a knee concern, which is being described as “bilateral knee; patellofemoral pain” on the injury report. Wiggins, meanwhile, is battling a right ankle injury.

Both Curry and Wiggins are currently listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Jonathan Kuminga (illness) and Gary Payton II (right adductor tightness) are both probable, while De'Anthony Melton remains out due to a left ACL sprain.

Following a hot start to the season, the Warriors have struggled in recent action. They still hold a strong 12-6 record overall, but Golden State needs to bounce back soon. They will enter play on Saturday night having dropped three games in a row, including a recent 105-101 defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins playing well during 2024-25 season with Warriors

Curry is averaging 22.4 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game so far in the 2024-25 season. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc as well. Curry is still playing at a high level at 36 years old.

Wiggins, 29, is also making a significant impact on the Warriors. He is averaging 17.4 points per game on 46.3 percent field goal and 41 percent three-point shooting. Wiggins is also recording averages of 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per outing.

Golden State has already upset expectations this year, but there is certainly plenty of work to do. People were not sure what to expect from the Warriors heading into the 2024-25 campaign. However, they played at a respectable level amid their recent slump.

The Warriors will attempt to snap their losing streak on Saturday night against the Suns in Phoenix.