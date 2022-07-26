The Golden State Warriors drafted James Wiseman to be much more than a serviceable starting center. Early-career momentum stalled by a knee injury that cost him all of last season, though, the former No. 2 overall pick hopes to channel what’s made Kevon Looney successful to jumpstart his stalled development.

Don’t buy into the potential drama of a position battle, either. Not only is Looney entrenched as Golden State’s regular-season starter as training camp fast approaches, but the veteran big man is actively aiding the growth of Wiseman’s game, too.

“He’s showed me a lot of compassion in terms of what I need to work on,” Wiseman told Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. “But he’s also given me a lot of constructive criticism, and me being willing to learn and observe —I take it as OK, I need to just do better the next day and just develop my game. I don’t look at as an arrogant perspective in terms of I’m the No. 2 pick and I don’t gotta listen. I don’t do that. I really just want to listen and try to be the best that I can be, and he’s given me a lot of information right now and he’s most definitely developing my game.”

Looney signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Golden State in wake of his stellar playoff performance, dominating on the glass and proving himself a valuable, scheme-versatile defender on basketball’s biggest stage. But the last year of his new deal is only partially guaranteed, as much a nod to Looney’s obvious limitations and history of injuries as the chance Wiseman becomes an impact starter.

The Warriors could look much different two years from now as Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson play deeper and deeper into their 30s. Wiseman will likely need to scrape the potential that made him a blue-chip prospect for Golden State to remain in title contention at that point, but his role in 2022-23—should he carve out a permanent one, of course—is bound to look a lot more like Looney’s regardless.

A player oft-criticized during his disappointing rookie season for lacking feel, engagement and overall understanding is ready to embrace the grunt work and little things that have helped turn Looney into a valued member of Golden State’s core.

“Really just his IQ and his love for the game,” James Wiseman said when asked what he can take from Looney’s game. “I’d say his IQ most definitely. Him being able to work the system and be able to get [Steph Curry] shots and get Steph open shots, and [Klay Thompson] as well. And then him working with [Draymond Green] as a counterpart. “I just see that and it just makes my eyes wide because it’s like, man, I can be in this system and I can play at the same high level as Kevon Looney is playing. So that just gives me a lot of motivation.”

[Dalton Johnson, NBC Sports Bay Area]