Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has his status for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings is up in the air after getting a questionable designation due to a lower-body issue, per the NBA's injury report.

Kuminga had already missed the Warriors' last game, a 130-102 win on the road over Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, and it appears that he is once again in danger of missing another contest.

However, it doesn't seem that Kuminga is dealing with a serious injury. Should he ultimately get ruled out of the Sacramento game, the soonest he can return to action will be on Friday when the Warriors face Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the start of a four-game road trip.

The Warriors have just picked up their 2024-25 club option on Kuminga on Tuesday which is worth $7.64 million. That means he still has at least one more season beyond this campaign to show Golden State why it needs to offer him another deal. The Warriors selected Kuminga in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 NBA Draft.

So far in his career in the NBA, Kuminga is averaging 9.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He has scored a total of 33 points with 13 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block while shooting 44.4 percent from the field in the three games he's played so far in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Apart from Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors also have Dario Saric and Klay Thompson on the injury report dur to right hip contusion and rigth knee soreness, respectively. They are both probable for the meeting with Sacramento.