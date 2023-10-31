The Golden State Warriors were notoriously bad on the road last year, but it looks like Steph Curry's team is quickly putting that narrative in the rearview after the Dubs won their third straight away from home on Monday night.

Curry led the way again for Golden State, exploding for 42 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 30 minutes in the club's 130-102 drubbing of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“The fellas won some road games,” Curry posted on Instagram after the Warriors improved to 3-1. “Back to the Bay #dubnation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

New-look road Warriors

The Warriors already look to be a different team on the road after defeating the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Pelicans back-to-back-to-back en route to third place in the Western Conference.

“When the game kind of turns up like that and the home crowd enjoys the entertainment value and good basketball and the show, I feed off of it because I love playing basketball and being in that environment,” Curry explained after another big game. “But it's not like any type of message. Just hooping.”

Curry drained seven 3-pointers in the win, and received a loud ovation in his first game back in New Orleans in two years. He opened the game with 11 points in the first 4:02, highlighted by a pair of 25-foot long balls. Overall, he shot 15-of-22 and 5-for-7 from the charity stripe.

“He's white hot. It's amazing watching him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I mean, he looks better than ever at 35.”

It's an important changing of the narrative for Golden State; they were abysmal on the road last year, winning just 11 games in 41 tries and consistently failing to find ways to win close games.

But that's exactly what the team has had no trouble doing in the early going, with Curry leading the way.

“They played more physical than us, they played faster than us,” Pelicans' Zion Williamson admitted. “They're a championship culture and for them to do that on the second of a back-to-back, that's respect.”

Next up for the Warriors is a date with the Sacramento Kings back in the Bay on Wednesday.