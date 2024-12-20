ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for the third meeting between these two squads. The Golden State Warriors (14-12) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (14-12) as both teams sit adjacent in the Western Conference standings. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors are currently tenth in the Western standings, losing eight of their last ten and four of their last five heading into this game. They own a win over this Minnesota team from earlier this month, but they'll need to improve on a 7-7 road record to find the victory here.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are eighth in the West, winning six of their last eight games. They were most recently embarrassed by the Knicks to the tune of 133-107, a game that sparked frustrated takes from Anthony Edwards. They'll be looking to redeem their recent efforts with a needed win at home.

Here are the Warriors-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Timberwolves Odds

Golden State Warriors: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Minnesota Timberwolves: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports, NBA League Pass

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

While they opened the season as a sure favorite in the West, the Golden State Warriors have since cooled off and have been struggling over the last month. After a 12-3 start to the season, they've gone 2-9 over their last 11 games and defenses are beginning to key-in on Steph Curry. It doesn't help them that Draymond Green has been struggling from the field as well, failing to be the all-around presence on the court we've seen of years past. Ultimately, it's the young core of players like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga that will have to lift this team over the hump.

The addition of Dennis Schroder to the starting lineup adds even more depth for Steve Kerr to work with as the season wears on. With Buddy Hield playing at a career-high level, having him come off the bench with the ability to score at-will is the perfect counterpunch to Steph Curry manning the floor. If they can see more production from Green and Kuminga coming off the bench, the Warriors should be in fine shape during this game.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

While the Timberwolves have been hot over the last eight games, it doesn't mask the fact they're nowhere near where they want to be at this point of the season. Frustrations boiled over after their recent loss to New York, prompting Anthony Edwards to speak frankly on the subject. The Timberwolves don't have much offensive production outside of Edwards and Julius Randle, so these next few games will be interesting to monitor in seeing which young role players step up to the challenge and find a spark on offense.

The Timberwolves are confident in Julius Randle as their big man moving forward and he should have an advantageous matchup against a Warriors team that struggles to control the interior. Jaden McDaniels is also waiting for his breakout game this season and we saw glimpses of a great rising talent from his performances in last year's Playoffs. They'll need more of a similar effort as his versatile scoring certainly makes this Minnesota team a world better than they've been.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Given the betting spread, we can expect a close game out of these teams as they look to bounce back from recent struggles. However, both of their two previous meetings were decided by more than six points, so we could see this game opened up by either side in the fourth quarter. It wasn't promising to see the Timberwolves struggle so much against the Knicks and by the looks of it, their chemistry isn't quite where we've seen it in the past.

The Warriors have gone 15-11 ATS this season with the Timberwolves posting an 11-15 ATS mark. The Timberwolves are also just 4-9 ATS when playing at home, so we can expect Golden State to keep this one close throughout. While I like the Timberwolves to win this game at home in a bounce-back effort, the Warriors have been too good in covering the spread and I expect that trend to continue as they match up well against Minnesota.

Final Warriors-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors +5.5 (-110)