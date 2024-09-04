The Dallas Mavericks needed a veteran piece who has been able to get over the championship hump a couple of times already. This is where Klay Thompson fits in under Jason Kidd's system alongside Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. With one void filled in the association, another pops up. The Golden State Warriors may have acquired Buddy Hield but there is still no guarantee of a fit alongside Stephen Curry and under Steve Kerr's system.

It will be the first year that Stephen Curry plays in a long time without Klay Thompson. After the elite shooting guard found a new home with the Mavericks, Steve Kerr will now try to mold some of his young guns to work well such that they are able to fill the void that he left. While a lot of fans and analysts have claimed that the Warriors legend will be unable to lift his team up because of his age, Curry embraced the challenge. He even dared to love the fact that he and Coach Kerr are being counted out, via People.

“I love the fact that people don't think we can keep the pace with some of the other teams that they're picking in the West. And I just love that challenge of stepping into a training camp and being able to create your own success — that gets me going,” Curry said.

A big experience boost for the Warriors legend

When players and dynasties of old are already past their prime, it often comes with a lot of evidence. However, Curry just popped off for Team USA at the Olympics. In fact, the Warriors legend led all of the Avengers in scoring as he dropped 14.8 points per game throughout the Summer Games in Paris.

Curry is going to use the experience he had with LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and other stars to sharpen his skills despite his age. He even went as far as to say that the veteran acumen he built up throughout the summer would be his secret weapon.

“Obviously coming off of this Olympic experience, I'm trying to channel that energy all year,” he declared

Will his words come to life despite Klay Thompson heading to join the Mavericks?