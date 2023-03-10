Warm ups in the NBA can be a very dangerous activity. For those seeking confirmation, just ask Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors.

Jonathan Kuminga is out tonight against the Grizzlies after rolling his ankle in pregame warm-ups pic.twitter.com/5ZOuhEIdNe — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 9, 2023

Kuminga was going through the layup line ahead of the Warriors game Thursday night with the Memphis Grizzlies. While there was nobody around him, Kuminga went down in a heap and was unable to get up right away.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Kuminga would be forced out of the game as a result of rolling his ankle. He had previously been listed on the injury report after tweaking his ankle in an earlier game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Kuminga, a second-year power forward who was the 7th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Warriors. He is a member of the team’s bench crew, serving as valuable player who has come off the bench in 42 of the 54 games he has played this season.

Kuminga played in 70 games as a rookie last season, and he came off the bench in 58 of those games. He averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds as a rookie.

Superstar Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns is also out with a sprained ankle.

The loss of Jonathan Kuminga could be a nasty blow for the 34-32 Warriors, because they have struggle badly away from home this season. They have lost their last seven road games.

The Warriors were hoping that the return of Steph Curry from a lower-leg injury that caused him to miss 11 games would help them keep their heads above water away from home. However, they have lost the two games that the team has played since Curry returned even though he scored 27 and 40 points, respectively