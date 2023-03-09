Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green absolutely destroyed Dillon Brooks for trying to mock him recently. Interestingly, even Memphis Grizzlies fans couldn’t help but agree with Dray’s comments about the swingman.

Brooks made headlines recently when he dissed at Green and the Warriors, noting that no one would have probably known Dray had he not been with the Dubs. In an incredibly epic response, the Golden State vet eviscerated Brooks and fired back at his rather shocking remarks by breaking it down bit by bit.

Green called Brooks an “idiot” who is the reason why the Grizzlies won’t ever win a championship.

“If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here. They’re actually depending on this guy to help them win a championship. And he says, ‘his game is cool.’ Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. And yet, you running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you,” Green said.

“I’m trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That’s a better question. I’m not sure your teammates like you.”

True enough, right as Green said he’s not sure if the Grizzlies even like Brooks, several Memphis fans took to Twitter to pile on the hate on the 27-year-old. They backed Dray’s claims and added they also want Dillon gone from the team.

“As a Griz fan. You cooked with this one,” a Memphis supporter said. Another one said, “As [a] Grizzlies fan he’s spitting. Dillon thinks he’s Tony Allen when he ain’t that at all.”

“Thank you Dray… I’m a Grizz fan and yes, the chips will begin AFTER Dillon is out of here!!!” a third Grizzlies faithful shared.

“He’s not wrong. I’ve been wanting them to trade brooks for a while now,” another Memphis fan furthered.

Other NBA fans also mocked Brooks after Green slapped him with his harsh rebuttal, and true enough, it might be difficult for the Grizzlies forward to come back from it.

Anyway for those unaware, the Warriors and Grizzlies play on Thursday. Who else is looking forward to what could be an epic trash talking match between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks?