Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors have work on Christmas Day, as they are playing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday night.

It is a challenge to play on such a day, but Kuminga is surely giving it his all in this contest. Just take for example his stunning poster dunk on Lakers defenders Max Christie and Rui Hachumire in the second quarter.

That was a mean dunk from the 22-year-old Kuminga, who has been playing at an extra-high level of late. He is coming off a 26-point outburst, albeit in a 111-105 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers. In his previous five games, Kuminga, who the Warriors selected in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 NBA draft, put up averages of 17.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

That throwdown, however, was the only bucket in the first half of the Lakers game from Kuminga, He missed his other three attempts from the field before halftime, though, he came away with four rebounds in 10 minutes off the bench thus far. For what it's worth, Kuminga had a team-worst minus-10 after two quarters.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry paced the Warriors in the first half, with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player coming up with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the floor to help Golden State establish a three-point lead after the first two periods. LeBron James also had a big first half with 19 points to his name for the Lakers, who entered the game coming off a loss to the Detroit Pistons at home last Monday.

Jonathan Kuminga's throwdown grabs fans' reactions

Despite his generally poor start to the Lakers game, Kuminga's dunk is perhaps what most people will remember him the most about this contest.

“Wow, that one hurt some feelings!!!” commented an X (formerly Twitter) user.

“IDK WHATS HIGHER, KUMINGA OFF THE GROUND OR KUMINGA’S TRADE VALUE 🤑”, shared another fan, who is not forgetting Jonathan Kuminga's Warriors trade rumor buzz.

From another X user: “Kuminga just VIOLATED the Lakers 💔”

“Jonathan is going to be amazing within the next few years,” a different comment read.

Via another commenter: “Kaminga's hops are insane! 🤯 That bounce is next level! 🏀🔥”