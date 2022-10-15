fbpx
Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins’ $250 million extension with Warriors draws epic reactions from NBA Twitter

The Golden State Warriors just spent around $250 million to keep both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in San Francisco long term. Sure enough, the massive spending drew tons of reactions online, with some celebrating for the two teammates and the others sharing their shock over the massive deals.

Poole got the extension first, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors. Wiggins followed suit by signing a four-year, $109 million deal.

Naturally after the extensions were announced, fans and experts shared mixed reactions to the news. A lot congratulated both Wiggins and Poole, and many couldn’t help but share videos of their celebration after their 2022 title win. Remember, the duo went viral as they told each other “We ’bout to get the bag.” Mission accomplished it is.

Others praised the Warriors for their commitment to winning. The Dubs have been heavy luxury tax payers for years now as they try to retain their core year in and year out, but it sure doesn’t matter as long as they keep winning.

Meanwhile, some fans also made sure to give credit to both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. As one fan pointed out, Poole was in the G League just a few years ago, while many consider Wiggins a bust. Now, here they are.

It is worth noting that Wiggins took a pay cut to stay with the Warriors, giving up almost $10 million a year. It drew a lot of praise from the Golden State faithful, as Wiggins showed that he really wanted to be wearing a Dubs uniform for the foreseeable future.

Some people, however, couldn’t help but mention Draymond Green in the conversation. Remember, he is also due for a new deal. With the Warriors giving out massive deals, though, his future remains more questionable than ever.

It remains to be seen what other moves the Warriors will make regarding their roster, but for now, the fan base can celebrate with their future secured.

