Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins’ $250 million extension with Warriors draws epic reactions from NBA Twitter

The Golden State Warriors just spent around $250 million to keep both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in San Francisco long term. Sure enough, the massive spending drew tons of reactions online, with some celebrating for the two teammates and the others sharing their shock over the massive deals.

Poole got the extension first, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Warriors. Wiggins followed suit by signing a four-year, $109 million deal.

Naturally after the extensions were announced, fans and experts shared mixed reactions to the news. A lot congratulated both Wiggins and Poole, and many couldn’t help but share videos of their celebration after their 2022 title win. Remember, the duo went viral as they told each other “We ’bout to get the bag.” Mission accomplished it is.

Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole 4 months ago after winning the NBA Finals 🤣 Mission accomplished 🤑 https://t.co/pCm5zgHiD6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

"WE bout to get a bag." $250M combined… Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins GOT THE BAG 🤑 (via jordan_poole/IG) pic.twitter.com/AxHugRZBKj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins today 💰 pic.twitter.com/Fa6UBcRtwq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

Others praised the Warriors for their commitment to winning. The Dubs have been heavy luxury tax payers for years now as they try to retain their core year in and year out, but it sure doesn’t matter as long as they keep winning.

Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in the same day? Is there any organization in sports that is dedicated to winning more than the Golden State Warriors and Joe Lacob! I’ll answer it for you. No!! — Matt Nahigian (@mattnahigian) October 15, 2022

Meanwhile, some fans also made sure to give credit to both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. As one fan pointed out, Poole was in the G League just a few years ago, while many consider Wiggins a bust. Now, here they are.

Two years ago, Jordan Poole was in the G-League and Andrew Wiggins was considered a bust. Today, they both signed contract extensions worth over $100M to stay with Steph Curry and the Warriors 😤 pic.twitter.com/c0HNvHsElP — Guru (@DrGuru_) October 15, 2022

It is worth noting that Wiggins took a pay cut to stay with the Warriors, giving up almost $10 million a year. It drew a lot of praise from the Golden State faithful, as Wiggins showed that he really wanted to be wearing a Dubs uniform for the foreseeable future.

Man I’ve really come to love Andrew Wiggins. Of course he takes a pay cut to stay with the Warriors. He’s such a good dude. — pshhh (@butterrace) October 15, 2022

Wiggins took a paycut to stay where he was most comfortable in his career. Earned every penny of that deal in the finals. — THEGODFRESCO 🏁 (@GSDOUBLEU) October 15, 2022

Thank you Wiggins for taking that paycut, you may eat in the Bay Area for free, as long as you live. https://t.co/OKTLEWjKkA — Sky 🖤 🤍 (@stevekerr_acc) October 15, 2022

Some people, however, couldn’t help but mention Draymond Green in the conversation. Remember, he is also due for a new deal. With the Warriors giving out massive deals, though, his future remains more questionable than ever.

Draymond Green after Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins sign 100m+ Contract Extensions: pic.twitter.com/s9X88FF1Cb — Matt🇲🇽 (@Mattfm8) October 15, 2022

Draymond watching the Dubs shell out 250 million to Poole and Wiggins today pic.twitter.com/qK2jI02S5Z — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) October 15, 2022

Draymond seeing Jordan Poole & Andrew Wiggins cash out: pic.twitter.com/yyNYwFIPQZ — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) October 15, 2022

It remains to be seen what other moves the Warriors will make regarding their roster, but for now, the fan base can celebrate with their future secured.