Jordan Poole getting his Warriors’ bag with 4-year, $140 million extension

Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have reportedly agreed to a 4-year, $140 million dollar extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports that both sides are finalizing the deal and a formal announcement will be made later today. Poole profiles as a young star for Golden State as their primary core is getting up there in age.

One of the primary storylines following Jordan Poole’s extension will be the impact on Draymond Green. Green was also rumored to potentially be receiving an extension, but might have shot himself in the foot by punching Jordan Poole at a recent Warriors practice. Some people around the NBA world believed Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole may have been contract-related.

But Draymond shutdown those rumors.

“I don’t count other people’s pockets,” Green said. “That’s not something I would ever start doing. The way I was raised, that is simply hating on another man’s situation, and that’s something that you just don’t do.”

Draymond Green later revealed the reason he punched Jordan Poole.

“The day that took place, I was in a very, very bad space mentally — dealing with some things in my personal life.”

In the end, everything worked out for Poole as a result of this contract extension. The Warriors clearly believe he is someone who can help keep the dynasty afloat moving forward. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green all in their early-mid 30’s, 23-year old Jordan Poole could be the future face of the franchise.

For now, the young star is focused on helping Golden State win another NBA Finals championship.