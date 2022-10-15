Andrew Wiggins rewarded with huge Warriors’ $109 million contract extension

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors reportedly agreed on a 4-year, $109 million dollar contract extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Kendra Andrews. Wojnarowski also reports that the deal includes a player option. The move to extend Wiggins comes on the same day that Jordan Poole inked a 4-year, $140 million dollar extension with the Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins can now remain with the Warriors for up to five-years. The Warriors are clearly set on building for the future as their star-studded trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are all in their early-mid 30s now. Inking 27-year old Andrew Wiggins and 23-year old Jordan Poole to contract extensions will help them remain competitive for years to come.

All eyes will now turn to Draymond Green. Green has an option following the 2022-2023 campaign and is an extension candidate. But there have been stirrings that both sides are prepared to move on from one another. Those rumors only became more intensified following the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch incident. But a Green extension is still a possibility. However, it is unlikely after Golden State extended both Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

The Warriors have championship aspirations once again this year. They will hold their ring ceremony ahead of their 2022-2023 NBA season opener and them embark on another competitive campaign as they look to keep their dynasty afloat.

As for Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, they finally got their “bags” just like they said they would a few months ago following the Warriors 2021-2022 NBA Finals win.