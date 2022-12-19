By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors did not get off to a good start on their current road trip as they lost the first three games. But the Warriors, and specifically Jordan Poole, responded on Sunday as they snapped their losing streak and Poole dropped in a career-high 43 points.

Jordan Poole poured in a career-high 43 to lift the Warriors to their third road win of the season 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/WQBprVsqeI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 19, 2022

It’s a been a bit of a struggle this season for Jordan Poole who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension right before the season began. He emerged last season as one of the Warriors most promising young players but this year he’s been unable to completely replicate that same production on a consistent basis.

Last season, Poole put up 18.5 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. He also led the league in free-throw shooting percentage with 92.5 percent. He was a crucial piece to the Warriors championship run, averaging 17.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range throughout the playoffs.

This season, Poole has been putting up 18.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists while shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range. He was placed into the starting lineup back on Dec. 3 where he’s remained. In the five games that Stephen Curry has missed this season, Poole has stepped it up in his absence to the tune of 30.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 made three-point shots.

Even so, the Warriors still face an uphill battle as they try to make up ground in the Western Conference standings. They currently sit at 15-16 and in 10th place.