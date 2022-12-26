By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors budding star Jordan Poole hit the showers way before his teammates on Christmas Day, as he was ejected from the game against the Memphis Grizzlies with still over nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Referee Marc Davis didn’t seem to like Poole’s gesture over what the Warriors shooting guard was a missed call and proceeded to hit him with a technical foul — Poole’s second of the game, which meant automatic ejection (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

Jordan Poole gets ejected by Marc Davis. Second technical. Seemed like Poole kind of looked over toward Davis after he thought he was thrown down. First ejection of Poole’s career. Seventh and eighth technical of the season tonight.

Jordan Poole was ejected after receiving his second technical foul 😬 He's the first player to get ejected on Christmas since Quincy Acy in 2014.pic.twitter.com/5xDIb1K6Lq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022

And now on to some of the reactions to Poole getting sent out of the contest.

Craziest part of this video is how only 2 players on the bench actually acknowledge him on his way to the locker room 🤔 — Jonathan Chong (@Jcdigital27) December 26, 2022

Bruh both Draymond and JP need to calm themselves. I hope warriors not choke this game. — mina03241997 (@twmn03241997) December 26, 2022

Fortunately for the Warriors, Poole’s ejection didn’t ultimately change the expected outcome of the contest. The Warriors were already up big when Davis threw out Poole and held on to that lead to score a 123-109 victory.

Poole still led the Warriors with 32 points on 11-for-25 shooting from the field go to with three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes. Klay Thompson came through as well with 24 points, while the Warriors’ bench also stepped up, collecting 42 points.

This Warriors team is incapable of putting their heads down and just playing good basketball. Always have to shoot themselves in the foot just when it appears they’ve figured it out. — Mr. Bunch (@darinbunch) December 26, 2022

He had one tech but continued to stare down the refs! The refs wants any reason to throw him out, now he gave it to them🤔 — JUN (@UncleBug65) December 26, 2022

Playing without the injured Stephen Curry, the Warriors leaned heavily on Poole to deliver the goods on offense, and that’s likely to continue with the two-time NBA MVP not expected to be back in action anytime soon.

The Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets next at home Tuesday night.