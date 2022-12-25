By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Christmas Day will feature one of the biggest upcoming rivalries in the NBA today, as the Golden State Warriors take on the Memphis Grizzlies. This is a rematch of their hard-fought second round series in the NBA playoffs. However, Golden State will be without Stephen Curry for this matchup. The Warriors could also be without another key member of their rotation: Draymond Green, who was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Draymond Green’s injury is listed as “right foot soreness” for the Warriors. Green has been an integral part of Golden State’s operation, as he serves as the fulcrum of their defense. His savvy playmaking and slightly improved shooting this season has also helped them keep pace in the competitive Western Conference.

The Warriors have unfortunately started to slip without Stephen Curry leading the way. The reigning Finals MVP was playing at a torrid pace prior to his unfortunate shoulder injury. Curry’ s absence has left a gaping hole on their offense, one that the team has struggled to plug at times.

Their Christmas Day game against the Grizzlies could prove to be nightmarish for the Warriors. Memphis recently welcomed back Desmond Bane from his injury, and they’ve been playing pretty well this season. This is an opportunity for the young and upcoming Grizzlies to pounce on the wounded champions.

It’s unfortunate that this marquee matchup was hampered by injuries on one team. Still, if Draymond Green is playing for the Warriors tonight, expect his team to come out swinging, particularly on defense.