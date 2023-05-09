Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Everyone knows how Jordan Poole operates. Whenever the Golden State Warriors marksman sees baddies on the sidelines, he switches into basketball god mode. With that said, when sportscaster and media personality Kay Adams attended the Dub’ Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers, many couldn’t help but troll Poole about it.

Adams was a true head-turner during Monday’s game, and so many Warriors fans hoped that Poole would turn on his god mode to impress the TV host.

Besides, the Warriors could really use that version of Poole. Throughout their first three games against the Lakers, Poole has really struggled, averaging only 10.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists. In the previous two outings prior to Monday’s showdown, he scored a combined 11 points.

If there’s a perfect time that the Warriors need the truly elite version of Poole, it’s in Game 4.

let’s see if Kay Adams gets Jordan Poole going pic.twitter.com/0RmRmxvSiq — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) May 9, 2023

If Kay Adams being at the game doesn’t get Jordan Poole going, idk what will pic.twitter.com/T1YGLXWXCw — The Game Day Hoops (@TheGameDayHoops) May 9, 2023

Kay Adams fine ass is in the building and Poole having another stinker 💔pic.twitter.com/IBDqWX0jTb — De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 🏆 (@GoIdenState) May 9, 2023

Kay Adams at the game? Let’s see if this gets Jordan Poole going pic.twitter.com/PEDTJG4pn8 — Jack Parodi (@jack_parodi) May 9, 2023

Unfortunately, though, it seems even Kay Adams isn’t enough to help flip the switch for Jordan Poole. The Warriors guard failed to score in the first half against the Lakers as his shooting woes continued.

Poole is undoubtedly the X-factor for the Warriors if they want to beat the Lakers in their playoff series. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have stepped up in various situations for Golden State, but it still wasn’t enough for them to really dominated the Purple and Gold.

With that said, they could really use Poole’s help on the offense to counter whatever LA throws at them.

Regardless if there’s a baddie or not on the sideline, Golden State needs Poole to get over his latest struggles.