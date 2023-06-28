Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson gave his thoughts on a headline-filled week for the Dubs. The Warriors shocked the NBA world last week when they traded Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul.

As part of the trade, the Dubs also received the No. 57 draft pick which turned into Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The organization's own No. 19 pick, meanwhile, was used to draft Santa Clara guard Brandin Podziemski, who is essentially a Poole replacement.

And as far as Atkinson is concerned, it was a great week for the 2022 champions as they look to get back to their championship level.

“It's been a great week,” Atkinson told KRON4 News. “We're obviously hungry, we're hungry to get back to the championship level. We made it to the final eight last year but that is not good enough — not in this organization.

“So we're excited about what we've done this past week and excited for next season. Ready to rock.”

The Warriors certainly failed to meet expectations last season as defending champions.

They finished sixth with a 44-38 record before bowing out to the Los Angeles Lakers in six during the Western Conference semifinals.

However, everyone associated with the ball club will be hoping they return to their old level with these moves, which according to head coach Steve Kerr, were a positive shift needed for the team.

“But the biggest point is that we sensed we needed a shift,” he said. “Didn’t mean we needed an overhaul, but we needed a shift of some sort. I think everybody in the organization sensed that. And it feels like we’ve made a pretty significant shift without giving up our identity and our sense of who we are as a team.

“I think, all in all, it’s a very positive shift.”