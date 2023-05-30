A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It’s a sad day for the Golden State Warriors. Bob Myers, the man acting behind the scenes throughout the Dubs’ four championships, has announced his intention to leave the team. It’s an undeniably tough blow for the organization but at this point, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has instead opted to celebrate Myers’ legacy with the Dubs.

The greatest shooter of all time took to Instagram just hours after Myers’ official announcement. In a heartfelt post, Curry delivered his farewell message to his soon-to-be-former general manager:

“Before the trophies and the memories over this run, I remember I told you ‘you better get it right!’ And you did. The GM role was great and you did your thing, but Forever grateful for you as a friend forever. Changed each other’s lives! Enjoy the next chapter my guy.

“Thank you Bob!” Curry wrote in his post.

As he said in his message, it is clear that Curry holds Bob Myers in very high regard in terms of his executive role with the Warriors. However, what stands out even more for Steph is how he was able to forge a friendship with Myers during their time together with the team — an unbreakable bond that will withstand the test of time and distance. They may no longer be together on the same team but there’s no denying that the relationship Stephen Curry has with Myers is something that will last a lifetime.

Steph obviously isn’t delighted with Myers’ decision to leave, but at the same time, he only wishes his pal all the best in his future endeavors.