Bob Myers couldn’t help but get emotional after he announced his departure as the Golden State Warriors’ president and general manager.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Myers confirmed his decision to step down from his role with the Warriors after 12 years with the franchise. While there were a lot of factors that led to his decision, Myers admitted that he’s no longer able to give his “complete engagement, complete effort, 1,000 percent” to the team.

As he bid his goodbye to the Warriors and their fanbase, however, Myers was unable to hold back his tears. He reminisced his experience growing up as a Dubs fan and shared his belief that the team has a great future.

“This team is in great shape. It’s in great shape. Joe isn’t going anywhere… To have an owner who puts his heart and his will and his money into winning, you can’t ask for anything more and that’s not changing… The future is unbelievably bright,” Myers said, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

As he teared up, Myers continued: “To the fans, oh boy. I grew up a fan of the Warriors. I was like the 10 year old kid in the upper Oracle… When Joe first bought the team, I remember him pointing to the banners and saying we are going to have more of them… I am so thankful.”

Took about 10 minutes, but Bob Myers began to get emotional in his farewell press conference when he started talking about the Warriors fanbase pic.twitter.com/2mb1Nx56Kd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 30, 2023

Despite the fact that there has been concerns about his future after the Warriors’ 2023 NBA Playoffs exit, Bob Myers’ departure remains shocking for a multitude of reasons. For one, he’s the architect of the team’s four championship over the last eight years, and many thought he’ll continue to do so as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain the core of the franchise. Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Perhaps it could give the Warriors a fresh start as they look beyond and build for the future, but for now with Myers gone, it’s unknown what’s next for the Dubs.