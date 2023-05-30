Brett Siegel joined ClutchPoints as a credentialed NBA insider and reporter in May 2023 after previously covering the NBA for Fastbreak on FanNation and NBA Analysis Network, as well as working with Louisville Basketball. From playing to coaching to covering the game as a media member, Brett has been involved with the game of basketball from many different perspectives. Breaking the news of various free agent signings, yearly NBA Draft news and other key stories around the league, Brett is always on the phone, getting the latest news and rumors around the NBA. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @BrettSiegelNBA.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful NBA franchises over the course of the last decade and Bob Myers, the team’s president of basketball operations, has been the architect of their achievements. From winning four titles with the organization to being the brain behind some of their masterful moves, Myers has been extremely important to the team’s success.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Myers would be stepping down from his position with the Warriors and the team held a press conference for him to address his future. During his farewell speech, Myers was looking back on his tenure with the organization and while talking about the players he’s had the chance to work with, he gave a special shoutout to two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant.

“Durant called me today, he’s in Monoco,” Myers stated, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “You know, what he did for us showing up here, knowing what he would hear about when he made that decision, for him to have that courage… I remember Joe and I were on the phone with him right before he decided and you could tell he knew what might be coming down his road if he came to us.”

Spending three full seasons with the Warriors, Durant achieved almost everything any player could dream about. He may not have won a regular season MVP with Golden State, but he was the Finals MVP in 2017 and 2018, aiding the Warriors into becoming the dynasty every NBA fan knows them to be today.

“For him to do it and to complete deliver on everything you would want. Two Finals MVPs, three finals appearances and two championships, what a talent,” Myers continued, “If you like basketball, watching him and Steph and these guys play, that was, I would do that for free.”

Myers contract with the Warriors runs through the end of June and he will continue in his role with the organization until then. As for who his successor will be, many around the league believe that Mike Dunleavy Jr., the team’s current vice president of basketball operations, will assume the head role in the front office.

The Warriors found a lot of success with Myers running the show in their front office and being able to sign Kevin Durant in 2016 may just be his greatest accomplishment.