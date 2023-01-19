After spending 18 years in the NBA, big man Dwight Howard moved to Taiwan to join the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 league this season. Unsurprisingly, Howard has starred for the Leopards thus far, averaging 23.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across eight appearances.

Recently, Howard was a guest on the SiriusXM NBA Radio show and discussed how much he enjoys playing in Taiwan. But he also indicated that he is open to coming back to the NBA if a team decides to give him a call (per a tweet from the radio station’s official account):

“It’s great that I’m here…I’m able to hone in on my skills even more, work on things to really bring more life to my game, and, you know if I was to get that call, I’m pretty sure an NBA team would not be disappointed, you know, with the effort and the energy and the tenacity that I could bring.”

Dwight Howard, 37, played for seven different teams across his 18-year NBA career. He’s most known for his time with the Orlando Magic, where he was arguably the league’s best center for many years. Arguably, Howard’s defining season with the Magic was during the 2009-10 campaign, when he led the NBA in field goal percentage, rebounds per game, and blocks per game.

Considering Howard’s advanced age and archaic skillset, it’s unclear whether he’ll get another chance to play in the NBA or not. But with all that Howard accomplished in the league, he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.