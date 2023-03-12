A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

At the moment, the Golden State Warriors are still clinging on to the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference. It has been far from a stellar campaign for the Warriors so far this season, but for his part, Klay Thompson believes that the best is still yet to come for Golden State.

Thompson himself hasn’t exactly been taking the league by storm this year, and while there have been flashes of brilliance from the five-time All-Star every now and again, it’s still been an up-and-down campaign for him for the most part.

The same has been the case for the Warriors as well, with injuries playing a key part in their struggles in 2022-23. However, Thompson has sent a bold warning to anyone and everyone who’s doubting Golden State’s title credentials this season:

“It’s been hard with guys in and out of the lineup, but at the end of the day, we still are the defending champs,” Thompson said. “We know what it takes to go the distance. It’s about just performing at the right time.”

"I feel like myself again, and I think it's only up from here with many great performances ahead of me."@KlayThompson ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TJf4etZBNb — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2023

The Warriors have been there many times before, and as Klay said, they know what they have to do when the time comes. On a personal level, Klay Thompson is also adamant that there’s nowhere to go for him but up:

“I feel great,” he continued. “I have no fear in failing. I’ve had some incredible performances, whether it’s 12 threes, 50-ball.

The playoffs are just around the corner, and the Warriors are getting ready to turn it on. At this point, it would be foolish to doubt them.