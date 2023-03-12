Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Golden State Warriors are slowly making their way up the Western Conference standings as the playoffs draw near. Their latest victory comes in overtime against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stephen Curry was obviously, deservedly the headliner but he got help from his teammates, notably Draymond Green.

After the Warriors took down the Bucks in a crazy win, Klay Thompson gave a message to those who still doubt Green, who had 13 rebounds and game-highs of nine assists and a plus/minus of +22 along with five points on 2-10 shooting. The Warriors guard (while holding a stat sheet folded into a paper airplane) said that his body of work speaks for itself and that, above all, he’s a winner.

Klay on Draymond: "He's a winner. No matter what these jokers on television say, or players around the league, the hardware and resume speaks for itself." pic.twitter.com/YHS2YHodvc — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 12, 2023

“Draymond’s an amazing basketball player,” Thompson said. “He might score 30 a night but he’s a winner. He has been on every level. No matter what these jokers on television say, or players around the league, the hardware and resume speaks for itself. We do not have the banners or the success we do without Draymond Green.”

Green’s value to the Warriors has been immense since he emerged as a starter. His uniquely versatile defense and playmaking skills made him a perfect complementary piece to Thompson and Stephen Curry. Especially in the playoffs, the 33-year-old has brought his A-game and played with intensity (sometimes a little too much) to lead his team.

Unfortunately for Green and Golden State, the defensive extraordinaire is dealing with an ankle injury and may miss a game or two, though the forward himself said he expects to play Monday against the Phoenix Suns.