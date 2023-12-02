During the Warriors' showdown with Clippers, Klay Thompson was given a technical foul for celebrating a Draymond Green 3-pointer

Apparently, there is such a thing as being too good of a teammate. Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green has quietly been lighting it up from distance this season, and Saturday's game at the Los Angeles Clippers is no different. Green drained his fourth 3-pointer of the first quarter, which prompted Klay Thompson to celebrate from the sidelines.

Only, the sharpshooter drifted onto the court and was subsequently handed a technical foul, as captured by ClutchPoints. NBA fans are bound to be divided on this matter.

On the surface, cheering on a teammate is a welcome part of sports that should be encouraged. However, the rules prohibit a player on the bench from stepping foot on the court. Now, if one wants to debate league rules, that is another issue, but as currently implemented, the official must enforce a technical in this type of instance.

Klay Thompson got a technical foul for celebrating Draymond Green’s 4th three of the 1st quarter 🧐 Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/Ks1CAtjjyN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2023

It is important not to let this decision overshadow what should be the main takeaway of this whole situation. Green is becoming a threat from downtown, embodying the style of play that has defined the Warriors for a decade. The four-time champion was averaging 46.4 percent from 3-point range before even catching fire against the Clippers on Saturday. Although it is a small sample size, that number would be substantially better than his career best (38.8 percent in 2015-16).

It is somewhat ironic that Klay Thompson was given a technical for supporting Draymond Green, after the latter essentially earned a five-game suspension for retaliating on the former's behalf in a wild brawl with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14. Obviously, the transgressions themselves are incomparable.

The Warriors lead the clippers by double-digits in the second half. Green's Steph Curry impression has him at a game-high 19 points. The original version also has four made 3-pointers and 18 points to go with seven assists, while Thompson rounds out the core trio with nine points of his own.