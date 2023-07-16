The Golden State Warriors have kept their core intact over the years. Stephen Curry has emerged as the face of the organization and he will probably retire with the Warriors. Golden State agreed to re-sign Draymond Green to a contract this offseason. Now, the attention turns to what the future holds for Klay Thompson.

Thompson, 33, will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season, per Spotrac. The Warriors will need to either extend him or risk losing him in NBA free agency. Warriors owner Joe Lacob recently discussed Thompson's contract situation, via Madeline Kenney of The Mercury News.

“Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors,” he said. “That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen.”

Lacob also stated that contract discussions between Thompson and the team are currently not happening, however, via Kenney. Nevertheless, Lacob appears to want Thompson to say in Golden State for the foreseeable future.

Will the Warriors extend Klay Thompson?

Green, Curry, and Thompson have a bond with one another. They have won championships, enjoyed historic moments, and led one of the greatest NBA dynasties of all time. Losing Thompson wouldn't be ideal given his history with Green and Curry.

It should be remembered that many people around the NBA world believed Green was going to leave the Warriors this offseason. Following his altercation with Jordan Poole prior to this past season, it became evident that Golden State was going to have to decide between Green or Poole. They opted to re-sign Draymond and trade Poole in the end.

So what does this mean for Thompson? Although contract extension talks aren't currently underway, Golden State is probably going to do whatever they can to keep the star shooting guard on the Warriors for years to come. Even if they aren't able to ink him to an extension this offseason or during the regular season, Thompson's odds of staying in Golden State are high given the team's spending history.

There are no guarantees at the moment. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Klay Thompson, Steph Curry, and Draymond Green retire with the Warriors.