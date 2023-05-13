Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals on Friday night, effectively ending their season. Stephen Curry did all he could in the loss, scoring 32 points and dishing out five assists. However, he didn’t receive much help from his teammates. Klay Thompson especially struggled, scoring just eight points on 3-19 shooting from the field and 2-12 shooting from beyond the arc. Thompson had a one-word reaction after taking a look at the Warriors-Lakers box score following the game, per KNBR on Twitter.

Klay Thompson sitting down looking at the box score: "Shoot" pic.twitter.com/5Vi1LjXJFC — KNBR (@KNBR) May 13, 2023

“Shoot,” Thompson said.

Klay Thompson didn’t have his best game, and he was consistently inefficient throughout the NBA Playoffs. He shot just 38.8 percent from the field to go along with 18.5 points per game during the 2022-23 postseason. He was able to post a respectable 36.8 three-point percentage in the playoffs though.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blaming the Warriors postseason exit purely on Thompson would be foolish. Golden State had a number of players underperform, including Jordan Poole who seemingly disappeared when it mattered most.

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the Warriors. Golden State has been one of the most successful teams of the past decade. Even this year, despite not playing their best basketball, the Warriors still managed to reach the Western Conference semifinals. The reality is that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green aren’t getting any younger.

There is a possibility that we’ve seen the last of the star-studded trio together with the Warriors. Green’s future has been in question for a while. Thompson trade rumors are already circulating as well.

Regardless of what happens in the future, the Warriors will always be remembered for their incredible dynasty.