NBA
Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Warriors’ core potentially breaking up after 2022-23
Klay Thompson is well aware of the questions about the Golden State Warriors’ future, especially with him and Draymond Green up for extension talks real soon. However, he doesn’t want to think of that right now as they focus on a more important task: defending their title.
With the Warriors recently handing Jordan Poole and Andre Wiggins $100+ million extensions, the focus turned onto Thompson and Green. Considering the massive luxury tax bill the Dubs are going to pay if they keep the two stars, many believe that team would be forced to let go of one and break up their core.
When asked about the possibility that the 2022-23 season could be their last run with the whole core, Thompson said he doesn’t want to believe that. He then pointed out that Green has a player option next year, which he’ll likely pick up, so the whole core could very well have another season together.
“You never know what happens,” Thompson said, via NBA.com. “Whether it is or it isn’t, we have to think about what we can do to repeat because that itself is such a hard task and such a great opportunity. To have a chance to get five [titles] with Draymond, Steph and Andre [Iguodala] is a crazy, crazy thing to contextualize. I’m so freaking excited to get this season going.”
Klay Thompson himself is under contract until 2023-24, so it might really be too early to talk about the core breaking up. Of course Draymond Green’s future is a big question mark because of his player option, but then again as Klay emphasized, they can only cross that bridge when they get there.
Stephen Curry has similar thoughts as Thompson when talking about the possible Last Dance for the Warriors. As Curry pointed out, he sees that their end would be only when the team feels they are no longer championship contenders.
The 2023 offseason will be significant for the Warriors, but for now, they are clearly not thinking about it.