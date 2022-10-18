Klay Thompson gets brutally honest on Warriors’ core potentially breaking up after 2022-23

Klay Thompson is well aware of the questions about the Golden State Warriors’ future, especially with him and Draymond Green up for extension talks real soon. However, he doesn’t want to think of that right now as they focus on a more important task: defending their title.

With the Warriors recently handing Jordan Poole and Andre Wiggins $100+ million extensions, the focus turned onto Thompson and Green. Considering the massive luxury tax bill the Dubs are going to pay if they keep the two stars, many believe that team would be forced to let go of one and break up their core.

When asked about the possibility that the 2022-23 season could be their last run with the whole core, Thompson said he doesn’t want to believe that. He then pointed out that Green has a player option next year, which he’ll likely pick up, so the whole core could very well have another season together.