Draymond Green was left as the odd man out after the Golden State Warriors decided to sign both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins to massive extensions over the weekend. Unsurprisingly, it’s Green whose future has been left in doubt after the Dubs opted not to renew his current deal — at least not yet.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski has shared his two cents worth on this situation, and Woj is adamant that the Warriors can still keep Green, Poole, and Wiggins beyond this season. The renowned broadcaster revealed that Draymond is “almost assuredly” going to exercise his player option for 2023-24. After all, he likely isn’t going to find a better deal elsewhere than the $27.5 million the Warriors are going to pay him if he opts in (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“If the Warriors are winning, and Draymond is still a highly productive player, and wants to be there, I don’t think it means his that his days are necessarily numbered in Golden State,” Woj said. “… I think there is a lot of time left for the Warriors and Draymond Green to make that decision [on a contract extension], but certainly I think the opt in on his contract next summer is probably the most likely scenario.”

You have to note that there are a lot of caveats in Woj’s statement here. What is clear is that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Green’s contract situation with the Warriors as he now enters the last two years of his deal.

Woj did make it clear, however, that “there could be room for an extension” for Green, who will likely be earning less than $27.5 million if and when he pens an extension with Golden State. It cannot be denied, though, that it’s also very much possible that Draymond ends up walking away from the Warriors once his two years are up.