Stephen Curry’s response to ‘Last Dance’ moniker amid Draymond Green questions

Stephen Curry understands the repeater tax realities the Golden State Warriors are primed to face in 2023-24. If the defending champions repeat this season, though, the reigning Finals MVP is nevertheless adamant that his team’s longtime core should stick together.

In a sprawling interview with Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News, Curry addressed the possibility of 2022-23 marking Draymond Green’s last go-around in the Bay, blanching at the prospect of the Warriors’ own “last dance” ever coming as long as they’re still competing for titles.

“The conversations are part of what we do. For Draymond, Klay, me, we’ve been through it and we’re used to it. We hope that the end is when we don’t win,” Curry said. “That should be the end, when there’s a sense that we’re not a championship contending team. We know it’s not guaranteed to win a championship. When we know we’re a team that can legitimately win championships then you make certain decisions. We haven’t been in that situation.”

Green’s future with Golden State was complicated even before Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins inked big-money four-year extensions on Saturday. Steve Kerr called his vicious punch to Poole “the biggest crisis” the Warriors have faced during their ongoing dynasty, repeatedly stressing that Green needs to win back the full trust he once had from his coaches and teammates.

So far, so good in that regard.

Green expressed real contrition before embarking on his unofficial week-long suspension and again upon his reinstatement, taking responsibility for his actions while continually emphasizing that Poole is entitled to respond to Green’s mea culpa however he sees fit. Golden State, after much discussion amid team power brokers, welcomed Green back to the fold, but that hardly means lingering fallout from his violent outburst is over.

After locking up Poole and Wiggins, the Warriors’ total payroll for next season would explode past $500 million if Green picks up his $27.1 million player option and they don’t cut a significant chunk of salary elsewhere. Joe Lacob and Bob Myers said all offseason that it would be difficult for Golden State to retain each of Poole, Wiggins and Green beyond 2022-23, with ownership admitting there’s a $400-$500 million line in the sand this team’s payroll can’t cross.

The easiest way for the Warriors to put a major dent in their exorbitant projected tax bill for 2023-24? Parting ways with Green. Taking his player option off the books altogether would lower their tax payout to just over $100 million, ensuring Lacob’s payroll would fall around $300 million depending on how management decides to fill out the roster.

Green’s impact on winning in Golden State needs no long explanation. He drives the Warriors’ success on defense to the same unique extent Curry does on the other end, and masks his sweeping offensive deficiencies by serving as basketball’s best de facto quarterback.

Golden State isn’t Golden State without Draymond. Management knows that, and Curry clearly does, too. What will Lacob do if Green’s would-be swan song ends with an incredible fifth ring in nine years? Like Myers reiterated in wake of Poole and Wiggins signing extensions, that’s a bridge for the Warriors to cross once their title defense ends, no matter the result.

Rest assured that Curry will be in Lacob’s ear about keeping Green, though, should Golden State go back-to-back.

[Shayna Rubin, The Mercury News]