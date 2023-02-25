The Golden State Warriors were in dire need of a win on Friday night following their blowout loss at the hands of LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. Klay Thompson knew what was at stake on Friday against the Houston Rockets and he made sure that the Dubs would not go home defeated.

Klay Thompson went on another one of his scorching runs and it was pure poetry in motion. The home crowd at the Chase Center went bonkers are the Warriors star drained shot after shot after shot after shot after…

4-point play for Klay Thompson 🔥 He's made 9 threes tonight!pic.twitter.com/mKpIyRgSMN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

KLAY THOMPSON'S 10TH THREE OF THE GAME 🔥 He now has 4 games this season making 10 or more threes!pic.twitter.com/tU26I13m48 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

Klay Thompson is SCORCHING HOT 🔥 This is his 11th three of the game pic.twitter.com/04NRVPFQbW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

12 THREES FOR KLAY THOMPSON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1g91UutZF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2023

Klay Thompson was on one tonight. Even Stephen Curry was hyped on the sidelines as he watched his Slpash Brother light up the Rockets. Klay ended up with a mind-blowing 12 3-pointers on the evening, en route to setting a new NBA record with the most games with 12 or more triples. The man he passed for the record is none other than the greatest shooter of all time:

Most games with 12+ threes: 3 — Klay

2 — Steph Nobody else has more than 1. pic.twitter.com/Lzk5heE7xV — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 25, 2023

Thompson is now the only player that has made at least 12 triples in a game three times. Steph did it “just” twice in his career, and Klay is now the new record-holder. He did it in majestic fashion too, with Curry watching him from the bench.

Klay Thompson finished the game with 42 points on 12-of-17 from distance. He also added seven rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes of action. Thanks to his heroics, the Warriors were able to secure a win against Houston, 116-101. Klay will want to keep his foot on the gas when the Dubs return to action on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.