Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have been driving forces behind the Golden State Warriors' much-needed surge entering their Christmas clash with Nikola Jokic and the defending-champion Denver Nuggets. If the rookies are expecting for their season-altering efforts to be rewarded with a holiday gift from their veteran peers, though, Podziemski and Jackson-Davis will be sorely disappointed.

Why? Like Klay Thompson told team color commentator Kelenna Azubuike after Golden State's win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the only “present” he's giving the rooks this Christmas is the mere opportunity to be around him.

“Nah, none of that,” Thompson replied when asked about the Dubs' plans to exchange gifts. “The rookies just get to be benefitted with my presence.”

"The rookies just get to be benefitted with my presence." Klay Thompson when asked about gift exchanging among the Warriors for Christmas 🤣 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/rvJWu3nV7L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 24, 2023

Brandin Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis keying Warriors' surge

The Warriors have won five straight games before Monday's battle with the Nuggets, tying their longest streak of 2023-24. Four games under .500 barely more than a week ago upon Draymond Green missing his first contest due to an indefinite suspension, are now 15-14, their record above water for the first time since mid-November.

Golden State's much-improved play has coincided with Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga being full-time members of the starting lineup and Jackson-Davis continuing to make his case as the Dubs' best center during Green's ongoing absence. Podziemski is stuffing the stat sheet by averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists in six games as a starter, while Jackson-Davis is putting up a double-double of 11.8 points and 10.5 rebounds over his last four games.

Thompson breaking out of a rough early-season slump has contributed to the Warriors' climb up the standings, too. He dropped 28 points on 16 shots Saturday, the continuation of hot shooting, scoring at least 20 points for the 11th time in the last 15 games. How many occasions did he reach that threshold over the first 13 games of the 2023-24? Zero, further indication of Golden State coming into its collective own despite Green's ongoing suspension.

Don't feel too bad for Podziemski and Jackson-Davis, by the way. It doesn't seem like Thompson is giving out many gifts this holiday season. He definitely hasn't forgotten his beloved bulldog Rocco, though, who has own stocking at the Thompson household in the Bay Area.

“He does have a stocking,” Thompson said of his dog. “He’s got some rabbit jerky in there. He’s got some good stuff, so Rocko’s well taken care of.”