You’re a wizard, Klay Thompson!

The Golden State Warriors superstar certainly showed that to everyone after he banked an impossible fadeaway shot from the corner while being tightly guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Thompson received the ball at the right wing. Unfortunately for him, he didn’t have the chance to pull up for a quick triple with Rivers getting on his face as fast as he could. As the other half of the Splash Bros. tried to create some separation from Rivers, he did a crossover, got the space he wanted with a spin move, and then launched the fadeaway shot from distance.

It was a near impossible shot since Thompson didn’t have a good look at the rim before shooting the ball. In a rather surprising (and maybe lucky) turn of events, the ball hit the glass perfectly the redirected its trajectory into the glass–as if it was what Thompson wanted all along!

THE BANK IS OPEN 😱 Klay Thompson knocks down an IMPOSSIBLE shot!pic.twitter.com/qpyAaGiYK9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Naturally NBA fans who saw it couldn’t help but be amazed by Klay Thompson. Lucky or not, it takes skill to make such kind of shot, and the Warriors guard did it with ease.

“Klay Thompson really been on another level these past two games,” one fan commented, referencing the Warriors star’s recent performance as well when he exploded for 42 points off 12 triples.

A second commenter wrote, “Klay Thompson top 10 2 guard ever.” A third fan said, “Klay Thompson THANK GOD.”

Other comments range from fans saying that it’s a “tough” and “impossible” shot, with one amazed supporter saying it’s “absolutely MAD.”

After seeing what Thompson did, it’s hard to blame the Warriors faithful for their hyped reactions. It sure look like that Klay is really back.