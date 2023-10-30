The Golden State Warriors received three injury updates prior to their game on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“Jonathan Kuminga (left knee contusion) and Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) listed as questionable tonight in New Orleans. Draymond Green probable,” Slater reported.

Green missed the beginning of the year with an injury. He is probable though and will likely play Monday barring unforeseen circumstances. The Kuminga and Thompson injury updates are far from ideal though.

Reason for concern about Kuminga, Thompson?

Starting with Klay Thompson, the veteran guard has dealt with serious injury concerns over the years. Although “right knee soreness” doesn't sound too concerning, anything regarding Thompson's health is worth closely monitoring.

The Warriors' veteran is in the final season of his contract and is looking to earn a lucrative new deal during the offseason, whether it's with Golden State or another team. Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance, however. Teams will be hesitant to give a player entering his mid-30's a lofty, multi-year contract if injuries prove to be problematic in 2023-24.

Kuminga, meanwhile, is just 21-years old. The Warriors believe in his talent and potential. Kuminga has endured some ups and downs so far in his young career though.

Still, Golden State is hopeful he can take a step forward this season. It's unclear whether or not his knee injury will lead to a lengthy absence. The fact that he's questionable and not ruled out for Monday is a positive sign.

The Warriors will monitor both Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga's statuses for their contest versus the Pelicans. Golden State will not hesitate to hold them out of the game if it means preserving their long-term health. Having Thompson and Kuminga healthy for the playoffs is of the utmost importance.