The Golden State Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. Golden State is looking for a way to slow down the scorching hot Mavs in what projects to be a competitive affair. The Warriors are dealing with some injury trouble heading into the game, however.
Dario Saric has already been ruled out, while Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson are both battling injuries. Kuminga is dealing with bilateral knee tendonitis, while Thomson has right knee tendonitis.
Golden State is going to need all hands on deck against the Mavs, especially since Luka Doncic was not listed on the injury report and will be ready to lead Dallas.
So are Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight vs. the Mavericks?
*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Warriors: Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga's injury statuses vs. Mavericks
Thompson is listed as probable and Kuminga is listed as questionable for Tuesday night, per the NBA Injury Report. Barring a major setback, it appears likely that Thompson will play. Kuminga's status is in question, though.
Thompson, 34, has endured his share of ups and downs during the 2023-24 season. A five-time All-Star, Thompson has not been the same player this year. Still, he is a veteran who is more than capable of stepping up in big moments.
Thompson is currently averaging 17.3 points per game on 42.5 percent field goal and 38.2 percent three-point shooting. He's quietly rebounded from beyond the arc to post a respectable percentage. For his career, Thompson has shot over 41 percent from deep, but shooting over 38 percent from three-point range is not bad.
Kuminga, meanwhile, is in the middle of a breakout season. He's averaging 16.3 points per outing on 52.9 percent field goal shooting. Kuminga is also recording 4.8 rebounds per game. Kuminga, 21, has the potential to become a star and is already playing a pivotal role for the Warriors.
Thompson and Kuminga's final statuses will go a long way into determining the outcome of the Mavericks-Warriors game. It's an important clash for both teams.
Dallas has performed well in recent action and they would love to continue climbing the Western Conference standings. Golden State is currently tenth in the West, sitting just two games in front of the Houston Rockets for the final NBA Play-In Tournament spot. The Warriors are also just a game and a half behind the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 9 seed.
Golden State has typically been near the top of the West over the past decade. This year, though, they are fighting just to earn a postseason spot. Regardless, anything can happen as long as they get into the playoffs.
For now, they will focus on trying to defeat a talented Mavs team. When it comes to the question of if Klay Thompson and Jonathan Kuminga are playing tonight vs. the Mavericks, though, the answer is maybe.