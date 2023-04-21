There are many people who may not be stars in their industry but are invaluable just the same due to their consistency and work ethic. Think of a great character actor or actress in Hollywood like Judy Greer, or a workhorse wrestler in the WWE like Chad Gable. We to0 often take for granted their reliable production. Without them, though, everything can quickly fall apart. In the NBA, Kevon Looney is the Golden State Warriors’ Judy Greer.

In Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs versus the Sacramento Kings, he was the most important player on the court. Fans were treated to a vintage Stephen Curry performance- 36 points, 12-for-25 shooting. Andrew Wiggins had another efficient game with 20 points and seven rebounds. Moses Moody was a key spark plug off the bench.

But there is one man who was the unsung hero of the Game 3 win, and frankly the unsung hero of this Warriors dynasty.

Why Kevon Looney is the unsung hero for Warriors

Down 2-0 and without Draymond Green due to a one-game suspension, the Warriors went into Game 3 at the Chase Center very vulnerable and under immense pressure. A Kings win could have marked the definitive end of an era. No more could fans default to the old standby “we’ll figure it out.” The reigning NBA Champions would have been forced to stare down Father Time.

Kevon Looney did his part to ensure that inevitable encounter is delayed for now. Looney fully embodied Green’s usual role of low post hustler, playmaker and heart and soul of the team. The eight-year veteran had an eye-popping 20 rebounds and nine assists (tied career-highs for both). He was the linchpin in Thursday’s 114-97 no-doubter.

Looney set a strong tone early, one that never really wavered as the Kings trailed the whole night. Domantas Sabonis was solid (15 points, 16 boards) but not overly dominant. He kept Looney in check on offense as the UCLA alum shot just 2-of-6. But, much like Green, scoring is not really part of his job description. The 27-year-old’s (yeah hard to believe, right?) most important asset is his ability to show up every night.

Looney played sporadically early in his career, but is now a fixture in Golden State’s starting lineup. The iron man logged a full 82 games in each of the last two regular seasons. In Game 3, he was on the court for 31 minutes, seven minutes longer than his 2022-23 average. That’s what head coach Steve Kerr expects from the big man, though. He will do the job that the team needs from him on a given night.

Looney’s adaptability and minimal offense (7.0 points per game) can unfairly cause him to be lost in the shuffle when the praise is being heaped on the rest of the Warriors. However, as the Kings and others before them have found out, this chameleon can still come out to strike.

A theme for the Warriors has been the development of their younger players like Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, but in order for them to have any chance at defending their crown, the old guard will have to remain the focal point. That includes Kevon Looney. They are in unfamiliar territory, with this group never facing a 2-0 deficit. If Golden State can consistently remember its championship identity, then maybe it will clear yet another barrier.

Curry and Klay Thompson will handle the shooting, Green the defense and antagonizing and Looney must continue to be the stabilizing force down low whose impact will consistently be felt.

Whether you realize it or not.