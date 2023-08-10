Secret routines and formulae to success are often never revealed to the public. Athletes get in the lab a lot to work on their game but it is not until they are well into retirement that fans get to see how they got their specialty. The Golden State Warriors were always known for their elite shooting because of Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. The team headlined by a shooter like Steve Kerr is going to develop a similar style of play. Although, fans never got to know how their shot mechanics worked. Those were true until today.

The Warriors redefined how basketball was played. They effectively phased out the long mid-range shots. Increased the need for playmaking and floor-spacing bigs. The off-ball movement was also a necessity in the Warriors system formulated by Steve Kerr. However, shooting still remains at the core of it all. Klay Thompson unveiled how he was able to shoot the ball highly effectively in the Podcast P show with Paul George.

“It doesn't matter where your feet are, even your hips, but if your shoulders are square to the basket, it has a good chance of going in… Catch high, keep it high,” the Golden State shooting guard said.

Obviously, it will take much more than just following this advice to get to the levels of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. But, aspiring shooters in the game can continually work on the shot to increase their level of play. Will you be doing drills involving Klay's advice?