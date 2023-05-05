Despite an unquestioned spot in Springfield, Klay Thompson still inevitably gets overshadowed by his Golden State Warriors Splash Brother Steph Curry. However, he just achieved some exceptional postseason 3-point history that stands above even the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Thompson was lights out from the floor, scoring 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 8-of-11 from distance en route to the Warriors’ 127-100 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals. His blistering performance increased the all-time record for most playoff games with eight or more made 3-pointers to six, per ESPN Stats & Info. That now ranks two above Curry, Ray Allen and Damian Lillard. Quite the elite company to be in.

Additionally, the Warriors achieved collective shooting history, making their most 3-pointers ever in a two-game stretch in the postseason with 39. They picked up right where they left off at the end of their near-comeback in Game 1. This time, the Dubs unleashed their flurry in the first half and did not let up for the rest of the night.

Thompson was the hero, but Curry added 20 points and Draymond Green was one assist shy of a triple-double. LeBron James was quieted in the second half after a dominant first 24 minutes. Although they dropped one at home, the Dubs have to be content heading to LA with the series tied 1-1.

Klay Thompson is near the top of every opponent’s scouting report, but he could still be the X factor in this playoffs. Vintage showings like Thursday night’s gives this team an edge that is extremely difficult to overcome.

And after some shooting struggles in the first round versus the Sacramento Kings, he might now be fully engaged. The Lakers will have to adjust accordingly.