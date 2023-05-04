A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

We’re all lucky to witness another epic battle between LeBron James and Stephen Curry. LeBron may be with a different team right now, and it has been five years since these two last battled it out at the grandest stage. However, this does not take away from the fact that the NBA Playoffs second-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors is going to be one for the books. If Game 1 was a preview of how this matchup is going to play out, then the basketball gods have certainly blessed us with quite a treat.

There’s no denying that what makes this series so captivating is the individual matchup between LeBron and Curry. These are two of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball, and for them to lead their respective teams in another postseason war is definitely what basketball dreams are made of.

But don’t take my word for it. Just ask Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. The four-time NBA champion shot-caller is so high on the LeBron vs. Steph matchup that he’s now likened it to one of the most unforgettable rivalries in the history of the game:

“It’s not quite the same timeline as Magic (Johnson) and (Larry) Bird, but it’s pretty close,” Kerr said, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Comparing LeBron James vs. Steph Curry to the Magic-Bird rivalry is as good as it gets — and you can’t really argue against Kerr’s assessment here. For Lakers coach Darvin Ham, he believes that this is “the best rivalry of this generation.” I see no lies here.