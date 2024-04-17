The Golden State Warriors 2023-24 campaign came to a screeching halt on Tuesday night after they suffered a 118-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings, and while the team struggled as a whole, all eyes were on Klay Thompson after the game. In a season full of struggles, Thompson had arguably the worst performance of his career (0 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0/10 FGM) in what could end up being his final game played with Golden State.
As if his performance on its own wasn't bad enough, Thompson has now found himself the subject of a hilarious AI mistake on Twitter/X. The issue began immediately after the game, when tons of different accounts began posting the exact same tweet online. Here's what the viral tweet that caught the AI's attention looks like:
First off… I am ok.
My house was vandalized by bricks 🧱
After my hands stopped shaking, I managed to call the Sheriff…They were quick to respond🚨
My window was gone and the police asked if I knew who did it👮♂️
I said yes, it was Klay Thompson
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 17, 2024
The social media platform has a new AI system called Grok that they have been rolling out, and it appears it got the wrong message as a result of these tweets. Grok actually believed that Thompson was throwing bricks at people's houses, and created a trending news story full of tons of different accounts posting the exact same tweet from above that claims the legendary Splash Brother was vandalizing homes with bricks after the Warriors loss.
“In a bizarre turn of events, NBA star Klay Thompson has been accused of vandalizing multiple houses with bricks in Sacramento. Authorities are investigating the claims after several individuals reported their houses being damaged, with windows shattered by bricks. Klay Thompson has not yet issued a statement regarding the accusations. The incidents have left the community shaken, but no injuries were reported. The motive behind the alleged vandalism remains unclear.”
Klay Thompson's struggles reach a new low
This miscue is likely hilarious for the majority of the NBA's fans, but it's just rubbing salt in the wounds of Thompson and the Warriors. It had been an extremely trying year for Thompson (17.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 43.2 FG%), and while he looked to be finding his shooting stroke towards the end of the regular season, that ended up not being the case against the Kings.
The good news (technically) is that Thompson did not actually vandalize anyone's house in Sacramento, and it was simply a mistake from an AI system that is still getting developed. In case you needed any proof that these sorts of new AI tools aren't perfect, this is a great example that demonstrates how that is simply not true.
Once he gets past the sting of this defeat and finding himself as the butt of another joke, Thompson will begin to turn his attention towards a mightily important offseason. There's a decent chance his time with Golden State is over, though, and if this was how his storied career with them comes to an end, it will truly be a shame considering all the prior success he's enjoyed with the franchise.