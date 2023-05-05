Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Kyle Kuzma hasn’t made his desire to return to the Los Angeles Lakers someday a secret. Throughout the 2022-23 season, there have been rumors floating around that the Lakers are interested in a potential reunion with the scoring forward. Thus it hasn’t been a surprise at all that Kuzma is keeping tabs on his old pals as they take on the Golden State Warriors in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

While it’s a near-certainty that Kuzma is rooting for his old teammates to succeed, he still managed to get some enjoyment out of the Warriors’ dominant Game 2 victory over the Lakers. Posting on his official Twitter account, the Washington Wizards forward gave the Warriors their well-deserved props for taking care of business at home with a 127-100 victory after letting Game 1 slip away from them.

“Ouuu warriors on that tonight 🔥👀👀👀,” Kuzma wrote.

There may not be team that captures the imagination in such an enthralling manner like the Warriors do when they’re firing on all cylinders. So in that case, it’s not too difficult to see why Kyle Kuzma became so enamored of the Warriors’ performance, even if it came at the cost of his dear Lakers.

As one would recall, Kuzma made a proclamation before the playoffs even began that the Lakers could make it all the way to the NBA Finals, so to see him remain an impartial figure is a testament to his unadulterated love for the game of basketball.

At the very least, Kuzma is immensely invested in this series, no matter which way it goes. Following the Lakers’ resounding Game 1 victory over the Warriors, Kuzma expressed that there’s no other series that he would want to watch. And who could blame him?

With Stephen Curry and LeBron James getting up there in age, witnessing what should be one of their last playoff duels is enough reason to tune into this narrative-packed Lakers-Warriors series.

While Kuzma will certainly want to be playing at this stage of the season instead of watching the games on television like the rest of us, the Warriors certainly delivered an offensive treat for him on Thursday.