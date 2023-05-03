Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Clarkson and Alex Caruso absolutely loved Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors playoff series. Their tweets during the showdown revealed as much, with the trio unable to hold back their delight after watching the contest.

It’s probably a factor that all three used to play for the Lakers and still have a lot of connections to the team despite being long gone. Still, on Tuesday, Kuzma, Clarkson and Caruso simply looked like die-hard basketball fans who was just craving for a good game, and they got it from the highly-anticipated meeting between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Kyle Kuzma was so in love with Game 1 that he said, “I don’t want to watch another series oh my goodness!”

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson was just at a loss for words over the wild turn of events. It looked like the Warriors would be able to stage a late comeback in the fourth quarter, but thanks to Jordan Poole’s hero ball blunder and some good defense from the Purple and Gold, the Lakers survived and took the 117-112 win.

“Bro what,” Clarkson first tweeted before sending another tweet saying, “playoffs.”

On the other hand, Alex Caruso shared his observation from the game and how much he loved the massive difference in playing style between the two teams. The Lakers made just 25 attempts from deep as they dealt more damage on the painted area, with Anthony Davis benefitting from that and finishing with 30 points. In contrast, the Warriors lived and died by the 3-pointer with their 53 attempts–making only 21 of them.

“This is gonna be such a good series,” Caruso wrote. “This series is almost like new gen vs old school stylistically.. shooting vs paint/FTs.”

It’s hard to blame the three for having such wild reactions, though. Stephen Curry and his Warriors’ showdown with LeBron James and the Lakers certainly didn’t disappoint, and we’re just in Game 1!